Desha

Functional Health+Wellness Restoration LLC was incorporated by Jennifer Lynn Fisher, 30483 State Highway 54 E, Dumas, Aug. 29.

Drew

Amanda Akines LLC was incorporated by Amanda Akines, 155 Campground Road, Monticello, Aug. 27.

Jefferson

Field Alliance Community Inc. was incorporated by Eddie Wilson, 2806 W. 40th Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 26.

Gandy Elementary PTO was incorporated by Laura Witcher, 400 Gandy Ave., White Hall, Aug. 28.

Pine Bluff Sba was incorporated by Krystal Stafford, 4822 Dollarway Road, Pine Bluff, Aug. 29.

Chefs’ Table By Chef Jamie LLC was incorporated by Jamie McAfee, 1305 W. 46th, #2B, Pine Bluff, Aug. 29.

Pierce Veals Holdings LLC was incorporated by Barbara Pierce, 1605 W. 46th Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 26.

Adamu Medical Services LLC was incorporated by Nana-Aishatu Usman Adamu, MD, 2501 Pine Hill Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 27.

Renaissance Builder’s of AR LLC was incorporated by Everlyn Bryant, 3108 Thicket Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 27.

Derick Wayne Walker, Personal Money Loan Service Co. LLC was incorporated by Evelyn Walker, 401 Mulberry Road, Wabbaseka, Aug. 28.

G4 Life Insurance LLC was incorporated by Kelvin Aubrey Gatewood, 4800 Pawnee St., Pine Bluff, Aug. 30.