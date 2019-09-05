A University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men’s basketball player was dismissed during a discussion about comments related to his hair, despite an assertion he left on his own.

Tyler Williams, a black basketball player, was allegedly told by UAFS coach Jim Boone during their first meeting in May his dreadlocks were not acceptable. Dreadlocks, twists, braids and cornrows are common for black men and women.

“From the first meeting that we had, remember that? When you first got this job and you came here. You had talked about my hair like you weren’t liking it and not wanting to recruit anyone with locs like mine,” Tyler Williams said to Boone in an Aug. 16 meeting with his parents Reginald and Tiffani Williams, according to audio obtained by the Times Record.

“It’s not that we don’t recruit them, it’s that we make it very clear that once they get in here they’re not to have their hair that way,” Boone said. “I told you, though, because you were here before me that I didn’t think it was fair for me to tell you to cut your hair and that I was going to let you have it.”

Tyler said Boone was essentially saying he wouldn’t bring players into the program who has hair like his.

Boone said “probably not.”

Tyler told Boone he considers the statement racist, because he is styling his hair naturally. The first-year UAFS coach said his viewpoint isn’t intended to be racist and the issue should’ve been brought up earlier, but Tyler said he let it slide at first.

Boone said the issue isn’t about race, hair or culture.

“It’s about my program. This might be your team, but it’s my program and there are certain things and expectations that I have in my program and it’s going to be ran in that way,” Boone said. “Everybody has a choice and when we recruit, you have that choice. If you feel that it’s not for you, then you don’t come here. It’s that simple.”

The staff is explicit with its expectations, Boone said, including standards for hair and earrings, which are not allowed at basketball events. Tyler asked what his hair has to do with athletic ability. Boone said “like earrings ... not a darn thing.”

“What it has to do with is the face of our program” Boone said. “Listen, if you have a problem with that, Tyler, you don’t have to be here.”

Tyler was also upset about being the only returning player whose locker was being moved to the end. Boone allegedly didn’t make the call but thought it would be appreciated, because the end is usually seen as the best.

Tom Mars, Boone's attorney, said in an email to the Times Record it was not a collateral act of discrimination. Boone, assistant coach Jimmy Boone — Boone’s son — and Athletic Director Curtis Janz declined to move Tyler Williams to his original locker location. Tyler’s parents said they have no problem with Janz.

“This unwarranted defamatory assault on coach Boone’s character all started because a kid who’s never stayed at any school longer than a year thought he was entitled to select his locker and felt comfortable demanding that the coaching staff accommodate him,” Mars said.

After a heated discussion about Tyler's hair and locker, which Mars said was used as an example of racial discrimination, he was effectively dismissed from the team.

“We’re not going to do this. You don’t need to be here. You don’t need to be a part of this team. If you want to go to school here, you can do that and you can keep your scholarship here, but you don’t need to be on this team,” Boone said.

“I’m not going to go through all of this. I’m not here for this. You need to go somewhere else,” Boone said at another point of the meeting. “You can go anywhere you want to go. You’ve got my blessing. ... He can go wherever he wants. You can go wherever you want. I’m not going to restrict you in anyway whatsoever. I wish you nothing but the best.”

‘That’s our DNA’

Mars said Tyler wasn’t punished, mistreated or forced to change his hairstyle. Boone once said at a dinner this summer Tyler’s appearance looked “great.”

The statement also says Boone’s view on hairstyles is “old school, but it’s not discriminatory.” Mars said Boone would feel the same way if “a young Larry Bird was playing for UA-Fort Smith” and doesn't think hair, earrings or tattoos are indicative of character or the ability to become the next Bird or LeBron James.

“A full and fair investigation will show that Coach Boone's old-school attitude about long-haired basketball players is not a manifestation of overt or subconscious racism,” Mars wrote in an email.

Unlike black hair, non-black hair does not form dreadlocks naturally, which is matted and held by bands until locs stay together on their own. Reginald Williams said Tyler’s hair is the result of growth without chemicals or other products and he was born with that hair.

“That’s our DNA, we can’t change that,” Reginald Williams said. “What this tells us is any African-American kid that wears his hair naturally and happens to braid it up, he will never have an opportunity to play basketball at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith as long as Jim Boone is there.”

Tyler now plays for Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma City. Mars said he left because Boone brought in players who were “more talented” and hair had nothing to do with “his decision” to leave.

According to the UAFS Athletics website, Tyler was the top returning player, averaging 12.9 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game. South Georgia State transfer Charles Botchway, 14.2 ppg and 5.5 rpg last season, is the only other player with better stats.

The attorney said other student-athletes have made “similar accusations” against coaches to avoid sitting out a year after transferring, which is standard for NCAA Div. I schools.

Before attending UAFS, Tyler Williams played at two junior colleges and players are not typically required to sit out when they transfer. Players transferring from junior colleges to a Div. II school are immediately eligible to play if they meet certain academic standards. This also applies if players transfer from one Div. II school, such as UAFS, to another Div. II, like Southern Nazarene, an NCAA rulebook states. In the same rulebook, however, it says students can play immediately if they didn’t receive a scholarship at the previous institution. Another rule book says athletes transferring to and from four year institutions must sit out a year unless a waiver is granted.

The Times Record reached out to the university requesting an interview to give Boone an opportunity to address the allegations but received UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley’s statement in response.

UAFS Human Resources is investigating the situation but has not completed its investigation, so Riley declined to provide additional comment to “protect the rights of the employee and former student.”

“The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will not tolerate racism or retaliation,” Riley said. “We never want a student to leave the university feeling disrespected or devalued, and this situation serves as a powerful reminder that we must continually assess and work to create an inclusive environment that values all members of our community.”

Hairy business

This isn’t the first time individuals have alleged discriminated against because of their hair.

A referee forced a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks before a match in December or face forfeit.

An elementary school in Georgia was criticized at the beginning of August for signs indicating what hairstyles were appropriate and inappropriate. The poster only showed black students.

Former Mississippi news reporter Brittany Noble claimed she was terminated for filing discrimination complaints, including being reprimanded for wearing her hair naturally. The station alleges Noble was fired for “excessive absenteeism” and not fulfilling her contractual duties; it states her hairstyles were not a consideration in her termination.

California became this summer the first state to pass a law prohibiting natural hair discrimination, which Tiffini Williams mentioned during the meeting.

“I don’t have to live with that. I don’t live in California so I don’t have to deal with that,” Boone said with a slight laugh.

New York passed similar legislation this summer.

“For much of our nation's history, people of color — particularly women — have been marginalized and discriminated against simply because of their hairstyle or texture,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We are taking an important step toward correcting that history and ensuring people of color are protected from all forms of discrimination.”

The Williamses submitted their letter to multiple UAFS leaders on Aug. 19. Boone remains on campus participating in team-related activities.

They said former UAFS men’s basketball coach Justin Bailey was placed on administrative leave after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He resigned early this year. His charges were eventually dropped because of a communication error that led to the absence of a person to present evidence, the Times Record previously reported.

“(Boone) needs to be off campus until this investigation is concluded. We are not going to rest until Boone is gone,” Tiffini Williams said. “This is not just for our son. This is for anybody else.”