“What’s the Real Cost of Keeping Secondhand Smoke in Casinos?” will be the topic of a town hall meeting at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office and the Minority Research Center on Tobacco and Addictions at UAPB will host the meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the S.A. Haley Auditorium of the S. J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex at UAPB, according to a news release.

The community is invited to attend. This educational event is free and will provide information on the health risks of being exposed to secondhand smoke and identify the population groups that are at the most risk for being exposed to secondhand smoke, according to the release.

“The Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office at UAPB was established in 2002 as an initiative of the Master Tobacco Settlement Agreement,” according to the release. “The program is responsible for addressing the devastating effects of tobacco consumption within Arkansas’ minority communities by preventing the initiation of tobacco use among youth, promoting cessation among youth and adults, eliminating exposure to secondhand smoke, and identifying and eliminating disparities of tobacco use among different population groups.”

“Established in 2013, the Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions is dedicated to providing assistance to the state (Arkansas) and nation in tobacco and other substance abuse research, prevention, education, technical assistance, and evaluation, especially in regard to minority populations (Blacks, Hispanics, Marshall Islanders, and Asians),” according to the release.

Details: Earnette Sullivan, program manager, Minority Research Center on Tobacco and Addictions, UAPB, 870-730-1139.