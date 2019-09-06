Following the Aug. 29 announcement that the Stuttgart Daily Leader was to be closed, multiple parties have come forward, interested in the possibility of local ownership.

Although this will be the final print edition of the Stuttgart Daily Leader by GateHouse Media, negotiations continued right up to the press deadline and both parties were confident a deal would be reached.

The website will remain operational until further notice. Updated news regarding the paper’s potential sale and new ownership will be published online, at stuttgartdailyleader.com.

“We are so grateful to have been part of the Stuttgart Daily Leader’s legacy of quality, local journalism,” said Matt Guthrie, GateHouse regional vice president. “It is our sincere hope that this legacy continues, and the Stuttgart Daily Leader is here for generations to come.”

The Stuttgart Daily Leader was established in 1885, just one year after the city itself was established. Ever since, the newspaper has chronicled the highs and lows of the Rice and Duck Capital of the World.

From its humble beginnings as pioneers turned rice farming into the area’s most booming industry, to today, as residents faithfully cheer on the Birds during Friday night football games — Stuttgart has always had a deep sense of community. Capturing that essence has been the pride and pleasure of the many employees that made the paper possible throughout the years, said Jennifer Allen, East Arkansas group publisher.

“Serving this community has been an honor, and we are so incredibly thankful for our employees,” Allen said. “Their dedication to a quality, local product has never wavered, nor did their devotion to this community.”

Readers and advertisers with questions, concerns — or those who simply want to share their experiences — can reach out to Allen directly by email, jallen@gatehousemedia.com, or phone, 870-534-3400 ext 1204.

Subscribers to The Daily Leader will receive refunds no later than Oct. 6 for the balance of their subscriptions, with checks mailed to subscriber billing addresses.

Advertisers should continue to timely remit outstanding payments. Advertisers with questions regarding their payments, or for those who want to learn more about GateHouse Media’s digital marketing capabilities, can also contact Allen.