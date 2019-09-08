Just a few days ago, both professional tennis players Danielle Collins and John Isner were taking part in the prestigious U.S. Open tournament.

Although they were eventually eliminated, there was a bit of consolation for both players. It allowed them to be able to come to Fort Smith this weekend as this year's headline guests for the fourth annual Play for Team Luke charity event.

"I was really worried that the U.S. Open was going to interfere with it, but I wasn't too sad when I lost at the U.S. Open because I was really looking forward to being part of this event," Collins said.

So, on a scorching hot Saturday at the Fort Smith Athletic Club, both Collins and Isner were there on the courts taking part in a pro-am event as well as conducting clinics for both adults and children.

And they were also there to visit the real guest of honor, Luke Siegel, the namesake of the event. Four years ago, Luke Siegel, then 9 years old, suffered a severe brain injury following a golf cart accident.

"It's been such an inspiration to so many people around the country, even people that have never met Luke or his family know about his story and he has just showed so many people what perseverance is all about and defying the odds," Collins said. "I've followed their family for a long time since I was involved in college tennis. ... I was just really looking forward to being able to meet Luke; from hearing his story, he's been such an inspiration."

Like Collins, Isner was eager to meet Luke and take part in the event.

"A lot of times, professional tennis players won't have that much time, but fortunately, Danielle and I did have that time this weekend, and this was an easy decision for both of us to come here and support this great cause, so we're both very happy to be here," Isner said. "I think as tennis players in our position, it's imperative that we give back as much as we can because we're out there playing for ourselves most of the time, so both of us are very happy to be here."

The Play for Team Luke event was established in 2016 by Bobby Banck, the tennis director at Hardscrabble Country Club who was college teammates at the University of Arkansas with Tim Siegel, Luke's father who also served as the tennis coach at Texas Tech University.

Proceeds of the event went to the Team Luke Hope for Minds Foundation, which helps families of children with brain injuries. Thus far in 2019, the foundation has distributed more than $154,000 to families.

Being able to participate in this weekend's event had extra meaning for Collins, who was a two-time singles national champion in college at the University of Virginia and also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

"It also kind of touched home for me a bit too, because I had a childhood friend that suffered an anoxic brain injury, and so I really am grateful for the Siegel family and what they do for people and for families and children who have suffered from accidents relating to brain injuries, and I just think what they're doing is so wonderful," Collins said.

Isner, who was ranked in the top 10 at one point in his career, reached the semifinals at Wimbledon last year and also made two quarterfinal appearances in the U.S. Open.

But he's perhaps best known for playing in the longest match in the history of professional tennis, defeating Nicolas Mahut in five sets in the 2010 Wimbledon tournament, a match which lasted 11 hours and five minutes and took three days to complete. The final of that fifth set won by Isner was 70-68.

"It was a nightmare to be a part of, but very happy that I won it; I didn't feel too great afterwards, but looking back on it now, it was very cool to be a part of that match, so it's something that certainly will stick with me forever," Isner said. "It was more than nine years ago that it happened, it's kind of crazy, it always seems like it was a couple of years ago when it happened."

Tim Siegel remarked how grateful he is how Banck and the many volunteers have been able to put on this event.

"The community of Fort Smith reminds me of the community of Lubbock (where Texas Tech is located), so much support," Siegel said. "The fact that four years in, and there are so many new volunteers, I can't say enough about the community. Bobby Banck deserves so much credit; he's not only a great friend but he's got a great heart and he's been by my side every second of every day in the last four years.

"I know how amazing or how tough it is to put on an event; Bobby has managed to do it so incredibly well four years in a row."

Siegel added that the Team Luke Hope for Minds Foundation has been helping families in 17 states, including seven families in Arkansas.