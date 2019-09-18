A Pocola man was arrested Sunday in Fort Smith after police allegedly found drugs and firearms inside a stolen vehicle.

Dakotah Blake Roam was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of more than $5,000 of property by receiving, possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack, possession of a firearm by certain persons and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility. Officers allegedly found meth and two guns inside a stolen Dodge Charger he was driving, according to the incident report.

Officer Jeff Stewart pulled Roam over around 11 a.m. Sunday near South 17th and F streets after he failed to use his turn signal. After running a check on the Dodge Charger, he discovered it was stolen.

Stewart found two firearms inside the vehicle after Roam told him he was a felon. He also found several bags, scales, a spoon with white residue, $2,800 and about 30 grams of suspected meth inside a safe in the vehicle.

Roam told Stewart only one of the firearms and the money were his but that he did not own the suspected meth in the vehicle.

Roam after he was interviewed at the Police Department by detectives was taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center. Jail deputies while searching Roam found a small bag with 3.5 grams of suspected meth in a sock.

Roam bonded out of custody on Sunday, according to arrest records.