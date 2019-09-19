Fort Smith police are investigating a report of a man who chased after three people in a vehicle with a gun after his mother drove maliciously at them.

Dispatch told officer Joshua McLeod while en route to the 1400 block of Belle Avenue that a man in a white shirt and blue jean shorts was walking in the road with a gun. A man matching the description told McLeod three people had been harassing him and others he was with.

One of the women the suspect listed told McLeod she had left the casino in Pocola with one of the others listed and another person and that on the way back, the suspect's mother ran them off the road. She said they then drove to the Police Department to make a report and then drove east on Grand Avenue. She reported the suspect then chased them on foot with a gun in his hand as they passed her house, the report states.

