In a meeting of more than 4 hours, 10 minutes last Wednesday, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors addressed a multitude of issues.

Rehabilitation of Balboa Golf Course, building a new Balboa Clubhouse, revisions to the governance committee charter and a proposed bylaws revision were items in current business, along with purchase of a variable-speed intake for the Village’s water supply, Lake Lago.

In new business, members received an overview of the proposed 2020 budget.

Protestors holding signs expressing displeasure with POA management and the board stood outside the Ouachita Activities building before and during the meeting. And during public comments, several members asked that former director Dick Garrison be reinstated.

Citing an alleged breach of confidentiality, Garrison was removed from the board during an executive session on Sept. 13.

The September board meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhZGL4i22gs.

While agreeing the issues must be addressed, proposals for a full rehabilitation of Balboa Golf Course and demolishing Balboa Clubhouse, for replacement with a “right-sized” clubhouse were tabled, each on a unanimous vote.

Board chair Cindi Erickson asked staff to present a list of the most-urgent needs at the 35-year-old golf course.



Directors agreed cost was an issue. Also among considerations was that going for the full project, including closing the course, would remove a course during the Village’s 50th anniversary celebration next year.

Proposed revisions to the governance committee charter were approved, as amended, on a 5-1 vote, with director Nancy Leuhring voting no.

Director Tormey Campagna’s amendment calls for having at least two property owners on the committee who are not board directors.

Leuhring said the committee could discuss confidential matters, such as the CEO’s evaluation.

But Campagna said the committee only sets parameters for the evaluation.

In the next matter, Podawiltz – who made the motion for the proposed bylaw change – asked that it be withdrawn. Other directors were amenable, and Erickson declared the motion was withdrawn.

The proposal would have raised the current need of a simple majority to remove a director to a two-thirds supermajority.

The low-bid of $155,521 by ETI Services Inc. to upgrade the water intake for Lake Lago was unanimously approved. A staff memo said the new intake will save energy and extend life of the pumps, but did not estimate how much would be saved.

Campagna said POA’s power cost is up 30 percent because a former Entergy Arkansas commercial-rate credit expired, adding that energy efficiency will be a plus.

Linda Mayhood and Paul Bridges gave an update on the ad hoc 50th anniversary planning committee.

The logo honors the Village’s original conquistador logo and carries the slogan, “Proud Past. Strong future.” The Village’s birthday will be celebrated on April 20, but other key events will be held in January, July and September.

A banner recognizing the celebration will stand near the West Gate during those four months. Clubs and other organizations are urged to participate. Events can be registered at www.hotspringsvillagechamber.com/50-events. Or contact Mayhood, Bridges or any other committee member for more information.

Budget meetings will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 and 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Both will be in the Ouachita Building.

The public will not be able to comment at the meetings.

Arkansas Issue 5 of 2018 raises the minimum wage from $8.50 to $10 next Jan. 1, and the minimum will increase to $11 on Jan. 1, 2021.

The POA’s minimum pay for 2020 will go up 75 cents per hour, from $9.25 to $10. An 8 percent pay hike is proposed for pay grades 2-4.

For comparison, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc., world’s biggest retailer, already has an $11 per hour base rate. Proposed budgets for administration; sales, development and discovery; marketing, golf, food and beverage, recreation and lakes will be discussed Tuesday. Topics for Oct. 2 are public safety, public works and public utilities.

A 2020 budget will be approved by the board at its 9 a.m. Oct. 16 meeting, to be held in the Ouachita Building.

Early in the meeting, after recognizing four individuals for service to the Village (see related article, page 1A), Erickson acknowledged that some POA members had wanted to move the meeting from the Ouachita Building to Woodlands Auditorium.

But Police Chief Ricky Middleton told her that maintaining security would be easier at the regular venue.

Due to space constraints, more information about the proposed 2020 budget, the monthly financial report and public comments will be published later.