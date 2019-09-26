SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man charged with murder in Tulsa was arrested in Springfield after a traffic stop.

The U.S. Marshals Service sayus Nicholas Gibson was arrested Wednesday without incident in east Springfield, Missouri, after investigators were tipped that Gibson has been sighted.

Police searched northwest Springfield most of Tuesday for Gibson and his common law wife, Ruth Blair, culminating in a 10-hour standoff at a home. Blair was arrested at a nearby house. Gibson was seen in the area but was not captured.

It is unclear why the couple was in Springfield.

Police say the two are charged in the death of 53-year-old Michael Bender in Tulsa. He died from a gunshot wound to the head on July 27.

Another woman, Leanna Roacher, was previously arrested and charged in Bender's death.