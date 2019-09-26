Anniversaries

Greater First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 117th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at New Jerusalem No. 2 Baptist Church, 1005 W. 12th Ave. The guest preacher will be the Rev. James Rice, pastor of Greater Battle Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Altheimer.

Concerts/musicals

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host award-winning gospel recording artist VaShawn Mitchell and former BET© Sunday Best contestant Tiffany Andrews for the Homecoming Gospel Extravaganza. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in the J.M. Ross theatre of the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts building. Admission is $5 for the general public, $3 for Pine Bluff area students with a valid school ID, and free for UAPB students, faculty and staff with a valid ID. Details: www.uapb.edu/homecoming or email homecoming@uapb.edu.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Faith community, 10710 Highway 133, will host the Big Creek and Reedville District Association’s fifth Sunday Singing Union at noon Sunday, Sept. 29. Churches are urged to bring their singers.

Greater Paradise Covenant Church at Little Rock will host the tribute to the Rev. Walter Witherspoon Jr., pastor of True Harvest Baptist Church at Dumas, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Presented by the Bishop Kenneth L. Robinson (BKLR) Quartet Scholarship, the event will include Stephen Robinson, the Rev. Royce Jackson, the Rev. Travis Jackson, Trell Spinks and Bobby Racy Jr.

Cherry St. AME Zion Church, 800 Cherry St., will host the Pine Bluff Women Community Choir’s Songs of Praise 71 Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Spiritual Wings of Joy gospel singers will conduct a live recording at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4412 S. Ohio St. Guest singers include Bishop Kenneth Robinson, the Rev. Walter Witherspoon, the Rev. Travis Jackson Jr., Old St. James Mass Choir, Morgan Monk, Ben Reddick and Nu Image, the Rev. R.C. Barnes and Another Chapter and GENUINE of Dumas. Advanced tickets are $5 and tickets at the door will be $10. Details: Dee Clay, 870-872-2361; and Fathers and Sons Clothier, 870-536-7848.

Women’s programs

Old St. James Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host its women’s conference 2019. At 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, the guest speaker will be Jennifer Harris of the Body of Christ Worship Center at North Little Rock. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the session starts at 8 a.m. with free registration and continental breakfast. At 9 a.m., the conference opening speaker will be Teunna Green of Greater Faith Church at Little Rock. Breakout session speakers include Sandra Smith of NU Life Fellowship Christian Church at Little Rock, and Andrea Johnson of Travelers Rest Baptist Church at Grady. The closing speaker will be Jenise “Sandy” Blake, pastor of SONLite Ministries.

Special events

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 3201 W. Second Ave., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association Young People’s Department meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The district young people’s choir will sing. The guest presenter will be 10-year-old Sydney Hopson of God’s ABC Girls and Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Conway. A Pine Bluff native, Sydney has received numerous awards and has spoken in many cities. Her greatest hope is that people all around the world accept God’s plan of Salvation and have access to His Holy Word, according to a spokesman.

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will observe its family and friends day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The message will be by the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

New United Baptist Church, 5601 Cheatham Ave., will present its homecoming and friends and family day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Corinth Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will host the fifth Sunday union service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Union churches include Solomon Temple Baptist Church at Sherrill, Jerusalem Baptist Church at Altheimer and Corinth Baptist Church at Sherrill.

Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 5103 W. Malcomb St., will observe its family and friends day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Greater Deliverance Global Ministry, 2215 E. Harding Ave., will host “Partners in Recovery” from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Recovery month is held each September to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance abuse disorders and to celebrate the people who recover, a spokesman said. Various speaker will address theses issues.

True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 W. Second Ave., will host the Church Leadership 1310 workshop Saturday, Sept. 28. Continental breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and the administrative workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. The Rev. Alfred Carroll of Alfred Carroll Ministries will be the workshop presenter.