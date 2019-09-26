Crisis Stabilization Unit patients have the ability to opt in or out of the facility at any time — a dynamic that can present difficulty with some patients, the facility director says.

CSU patients must voluntarily choose to use the facility, which opened in 2018 to divert the mentally ill from jail to treatment. Facility Director Joey Potts said this requirement while often helpful for staff and patients alike sometimes puts patients in a position they didn't know they were agreeing to be in, which can lead to difficult situations between them and the staff.

"You have to want to be here," Potts said of the facility.

Potts said CSU takes referrals based on information they receive about the referred person. Exclusionary criteria includes if the person is under 18 and if he or she is combative.

Even after they meet all of the criteria, the person who was referred has to agree to go to the facility, Potts said.

"You have to want to be here," she said.

Potts said some CSU patients will agree to go to the facility and then have to be taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center if they become combative after they are admitted.

"Whenever we call the police, it's always because it's a safety issue," Potts said.

One CSU patient who was later taken to the Detention Center was Chance Martin, who was referred to the facility from the Arkansas State Hospital after he turned 18 on Sept. 20. Martin allegedly ran from the facility after a reported disturbance inside and was taken to the jail after Fort Smith police could not find a different facility to place him, according to the arrest report.

Martin was booked into the jail on suspicion of felony second-degree battery against a health professional but was not formally charged in the incident.

While Potts could not specifically comment on Martin's arrest, she said she understood how a referral could turn into an incident that warranted an arrest.

"If you're out of it and you're told you're going to the CSU, you might have changed your mind by the time you get there," she said. "They could ask you, 'do you want to go to CSU?' and you say, 'yes.' Then all of the sudden, it's, 'I don't want to go to CSU' until you get here. Once you're here you start acting up, and that's when we have to call the police."

Potts also said the jail is often the only place law enforcement can put people who are acting out.

"They're put there until they can be involuntarily committed to a facility," she said.