Weather Alert

...Post Winter Storm Impacts: Refreezing Hazards... Clearing skies and warmer temperatures has melted some of the snow across Arkansas as of Thursday afternoon, and temperatures near or slightly above freezing will melt snow once again Friday afternoon. Very cold overnight tempeatures will lead to refreezing for any surfaces that have wet snow/slush/or water on them from melting snow from Thursday afternoon. Very cold temperatures tonight through Friday morning will lead to these surfaces freezing into chuncks or sheets of ice which will make travel very hazardous Friday morning, and possibly Saturday morning as well. Snow melting from snow on rooftops and tall buildings will lead to large icicle and ice sheet formation. As temperatures warm, large chunks of ice with sharp edges will begin to fall off of rooftops and tall buildings, potentially leading to injury from anyone near the falling ice. Several lakes and ponds have frozen surfaces across Arkansas, and these frozen surfaces will likely remain frozen through Saturday. It has not been cold enough for the ice to be safe to walk on. Serious injury or death could result from anyone walking out on thin ice. Lakes and ponds freeze from the edges to the middle. Your weight may be supported on the edge of the frozen body of water, and not out in the middle of the lake or pond. Avoid walking out on any frozen bodies of water.