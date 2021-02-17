CONTACT: Bruce Guthrie 501-765-0178

Sara Greene 501-940-9935

A1

LEDE: 210217-ST-Isolation (36.5 inches, jumps as ISOLATION, has MUG)

CENTER: 

210217-ST-HSSD Food Boxes (21.1 inches, has two PHOTOS)

210217-ST-Foodboxes1PHOTO

210217-ST-FoodBoxes2PHOTO

RAIL: 210217-ST-Frigid Farms (17.9 inches, jumps as FARMS, has PHOTO)

210217-ST-ColdCowsPHOTO

210217-ST-Career  (16.7 inches, has two unused photos)

A2 JUMPS

OBITS: Jeanie Nestlehut, Jerry Clark, Larry Furiegh, Edith Chaffin

210217-ST-Homegrown Heroes  (13.1 inches)

210217-ST-Grow-ceries (14.6 inches) 

210217-ST-show-swine (14.2 inches with photo)

210217-ST-SwinePHOTO

A3

210217-ST-Boozman (19.7 inches)

210217-ST-Irwin (17.7 inches)

210217-ST-Legislative column (21.2 inches)

A4

210217-ST-PetoftheWeek (5.2 inches, with PHOTO)

210217-ST-PetoftheWeekChase PHOTO

BELLA THE CAT

210217-ST-Carlton

210217-ST-KimOwensColumn (20 inches)

A5

210217-ST-PHOTO PAGE  (has six photos and a notation on which are best, each has a caption

