I-40 eastbound will experience a full closure this weekend as part of ramp construction work at the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock.
Weather permitting, I-40 eastbound will be closed within the north terminal and no thru traffic will be permitted from 10 p.m. on Friday, August 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 22. A new ramp is being constructed in the north terminal for traffic traveling from I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound. The weekend closure will allow crews to hang steel girders over I-40 lanes for the new flyover ramp.
I-40 eastbound traffic will detour to I-430 south at the I-40/430 interchange (Exit 147). Traffic will proceed south to the I-430/30 interchange and take I-30 east (Exit 129A). Traffic will continue on I-30 east to I-440 east (Exit 138A). Traffic will then return to I-40 at the I-440/40 interchange (Exit 11).
