More than 500 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 142nd Field Artillery Brigade will convoy to Camp Minden, La., to assist that state’s emergency response operations after Hurricane Ida came ashore over the weekend.
The 142nd FAB departed Tuesday afternoon. The 39th IBCT will rally at multiple armories across the state on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and depart Wednesday afternoon.
Hurricane Ida made landfall around Noon, Aug. 29, as a Category 4 hurricane. The Louisiana National Guard requested an Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Arkansas National Guard to provide two multi-functional battalion headquarters and four multi-functional companies or batteries of approximately 900 Guardsmen.
The 39th will provide Guardsmen equipped and trained in route clearance operations.
The 142nd will provide Guardsmen equipped and trained to conduct high-water rescue and recovery operations, as well as local unarmed security and traffic control. Both units will each have a forward support company to provide maintenance support and to conduct other tasks, as assigned.
