Arkansas 4-H is hoping you’ll help the educational program on the most green-intensive day of the year: St. Patrick’s Day.
“We were thinking about St. Patrick’s Day and its association with the color green and thought, what better day than March 17 to give people an opportunity to help out Arkansas 4-H?” said John Thomas, development officer for the Arkansas 4-H Foundation. “This is the first of what will be an annual fund drive event for Arkansas 4-H.”
Thomas said there are several ways to help out. First is a one-day online fund drive set for March 17. Giving is easy. Just click the “donate” button in the top right of the foundation page: https://arkansas4hfoundation.org/.
A second method involves specific Chick-fil-A stores in Hot Springs, Little Rock, Searcy and Fayetteville. Customers must mention 4-H when they order, either online or in-person.
March 16 in Hot Springs
100 Cornerstone Boulevard – Customers who mention 4-H between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., can ensure that 10 percent of net sales over $4,500 will go to 4-H.
March 17 in Searcy
3683 E. Race Street – 20 percent of all orders through the mobile app that mention 4-H will go to the organization. Promotion does not apply to drive up ordering.
March 22 in Fayetteville
1369 W, M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard at Razorback Road – 20 percent of net sales when customers mention 4-H will go to the organization. This promotion includes all styles of ordering, including drive-through, mobile app and catering. Valid only between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
All money raised supports Arkansas 4-H youth scholarships and program/trip sponsorships, removing financial barriers so that Arkansas youth can experience the unmatched outcomes of Arkansas 4-H. To learn more about 4-H, contact your county extension office or visit https://4h.uada.edu/.
