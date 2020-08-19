HEBER SPRINGS — A fresh chapter in the Cleburne County ambulance debate was heard Thursday night, Aug. 13, at the monthly Quorum Court meeting.
Justices also heard, and voted, on jail improvement funding, as well as appointment of Justices to the county’s budget committee. The county’s application for broadband funding was also presented.
Ambulance
The ambulance discussion took two forms, the first being at the beginning of the meeting when Cleburne County Judge Jerry Holmes read a letter to his office from Tumbling Shoals Ide Fire and EMS Board of Directors President John Ed Hendricks.
The letter spoke to a meeting Hendricks had July 20 between representatives of Survival Flight EMS and Tumbling Shoals EMS.
The meeting had been “very productive,” the letter stated, adding: “I feel that ALL issues have been resolved and I hope that Survival Flight will allow Tumbling Shoals Ida Fire/EMS to show them that they have.”
At the Quorum Court’s July 7 meeting, Justice Sean Blackburn made a lengthy presentation that Survival Flight was in violation of Arkansas law in its service provision, citing four complaints about Survival Flight service generated by Tumbling Shoals residents.
At the time Holmes stated the complaints were “Complaints primarily from a Northstar EMS employee.”
Northstar EMS lost the Heber Springs ambulance franchise last summer after a decision by Heber Springs City Council which awarded the franchise to Survival Flight EMS. By the nature of the franchise agreement, whichever service holds the franchise becomes the de facto county-wide provider. This was more the case when Holmes signed a mutual aid agreement with Survival Flight which would cover the county, which has several volunteer ambulance services.
In an act per-dating the mutual aid agreement, and minutes before Survival Flight became the ambulance service, a representative of Tumbling Shoals EMS called Cleburne County dispatch with the order that no Survival Flight ambulances be dispatched to a Tumbling Shoals call. This was brought up at the July 7 Quorum Court meeting as to the nature of the complaints against Survival Flight from Tumbling Shoals.
At the end of the Quorum Court meeting, during the public comments time, Survival Flight Regional Manager Shaine Keesler read a letter responding to the allegations by Blackburn at the July 7 meeting. At the time of the July meeting, Keesler stated, he was not prepared to counter charges against his employer.
Any complaints to the Arkansas Department of Health had been withdrawn, Keesler told the court, citing again an unnamed employee of “the previous EMS service.” The complaints, he continued, had been made without approval of the heads of the departments listed as having made the complaints.
Survival Flight has responded at 100 percent to ever call request, Keesler said.
Keesler further stated that Blackburn misinterpreted Survival Flight’s role, which, he asserted, if using Blackburn’s logic meant Survival Flight only had a duty to respond in Heber Springs.
Blackburn took exception to Keesler’s statement and began a point-by-point refutation of Keesler’s statement, notably on the legitimacy of the complaints.
“Haven’t we beaten this horse enough?” Justice Tim Caldwell called out loud.
Several justices nodded their heads in agreement and a motion to adjourn was made and seconded, ending the Quorum Court meeting.
Jail
The court approved $14,725 from the county general fund to support planning for a jail redesign from a professional firm. Part of the goal for the plan was to equip the jail to support a 70/30 ratio of male to female inmates.
Currently, due to jail standards, female Cleburne County inmates are held at the White County detention facility. In the July meeting this was presented as a cost of over $100,000 to the county each year.
Justice Chad Evans, who sponsored the funding ordinance, stated again that a redesign of the existing facility should be able to be done by “cash flow” as opposed to the need for a bond issue.
Budget Committee
The first reading of an ordinance for the appointment of five Quorum Court members to the budget committee was read and passed. A procedural motion was made for the additional readings to be made that night, but did not pass. The ordinance will be ready again at the September meeting.
Broadband
Rebekah Knew, from Holmes office, told the court about the office applying for funding under the Arkansas Rural Connect program.
The state-wide program is designed to fund broadband installation in rural communities. If approved, the funding will provide for broadband into parts of Hopewell and West Pangburn.
Knew said she had approached five broadband providers as the county needs to partner with a provider for grant approval, but only one, Windstream, expressed any interest in participating in the program.
