It’s been a year since the Veterans Coffee Call started on Tuesdays at Arrow Cafe in Heber Springs. Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 started Veterans Coffee Call. In May of 2001 the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was started as a non-profit organization, allowing its members to continue working toward their main objective of helping their fellow veterans. The original 45 members have adopted a patch to wear indicating that they are the original founding members of CVMA.

