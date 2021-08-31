LORDY, LORDY MISS MOLLY!! WHERE DID ALL THESE CATS COME FROM? That’s what Micah wants to know. “We’ve got to find homes for these cats and kittens.” Pictured are just a few. We have white ones, black ones, black and white ones, gray ones, yellow ones, one-legged ones, bob-tail ones, fluffy ones, males, females. All looking to get into loving homes and out of the shelter. Hey, we even have wild ones if you are up for the challenge. Adoption fee for cats is $60 which includes spay/neuter and rabies shot. To make an appointment go to our website at Heberspringshumanesociety.com We also have a large number of beautiful dogs including a Jack Russell. Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, large and tall trash bags, paper towels, disinfectant, dawn, adopters, volunteers, fosters, monetary donations. The Heber Springs Humane Society will be hosting their first general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in City Council Room (next to Harps). Everyone is welcome.

