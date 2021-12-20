Adoptable Cats of the Week

Look at these beauties. Can you believe they don’t have a fur-ever home? Me either. They’ve never been in a real home with a Christmas tree, a couple of kids waiting for Santa and a family that would love them forever. They would love them back as only a cat can. That’s all these kitties want for Christmas is a home. Can you be Santa? Just go to our website: Heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an adoption application and a meet and greet will be arranged and put a gift under the tree for your new kitty. You won’t regret it. Merry Christmas to all! Shelter wish list: Everyone gets adopted!

