Adoptable Cats of the Week
Submitted photo

The Heber Springs Humane Society has some beautiful cats and kittens available for adoption. Apple is a gray long haired cat who was brought to the shelter with a applesauce jar on her head thus the name...Apple. Not a pretty site. She must have been fighting to get it off for a few days. She was very thirsty, hungry and wounds all around her neck but look at her now. The other kitty is patiently waiting for his cage to be cleaned. “Grace, there’s a spot to the right. There you got it.” Both of these beauties are waiting for a home of their own. To arrange a get together contact davidianne@suddenlink.net. Our front makeover at the Thrift Store is finally finished. The sign took forever but as you can see it was worth it. Thank you Ruth! Store hours are 9:30-2:30 M-Sat. We could use some volunteers too. Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, paper towels, bleach, cleaning supplies, fosters, adopters, volunteers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.