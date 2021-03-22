Adoptable Cats of the Week

The Heber Springs Humane Society has some beautiful cats and kittens available for adoption. Apple is a gray long haired cat who was brought to the shelter with a applesauce jar on her head thus the name...Apple. Not a pretty site. She must have been fighting to get it off for a few days. She was very thirsty, hungry and wounds all around her neck but look at her now. The other kitty is patiently waiting for his cage to be cleaned. “Grace, there’s a spot to the right. There you got it.” Both of these beauties are waiting for a home of their own. To arrange a get together contact davidianne@suddenlink.net. Our front makeover at the Thrift Store is finally finished. The sign took forever but as you can see it was worth it. Thank you Ruth! Store hours are 9:30-2:30 M-Sat. We could use some volunteers too. Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, paper towels, bleach, cleaning supplies, fosters, adopters, volunteers.
