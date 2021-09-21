Here kitty, kitty, kitty ... We are still overflowing with cats and kittens at the shelter. We need adopters! It seems our numbers keep increasing instead of decreasing. Can all you cat lovers adopt me or one of my friends. Surely we can empty the shelter and provide real homes for us. Living at the shelter is a lot better than living on the streets but spending your life in a cage is not a good life either. By the way my names KITTY. Can you come visit me, take me home on trial? I promise you you won’t regret it. Tell your friends. Go to our website for an application Heberspringshumanesociety.com We all need homes.
SHELTER NEWS: Don’t forget our 5k/1k Paws at the Beach on Saturday, October 2nd, Sandy Beach 8 a.m. It’s not too late to sign up or just come out and watch ... bring your dog. Thanks to our sponsors for supporting us. For more information go to HSHU MANE5K@GMAIL.COM.
