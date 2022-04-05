Adoptable Pet of the Week

My name is Jackson and I need a loving home. I’m at the shelter because my previous caretaker could no longer take care of me which makes me very sad. I’m a tall, dark and handsome 6 year old hound-mix that loves people. I know how to sit and shake hands. Did I mention I’m potty-trained? Can’t ask for a better companion, so just go to hebersprings humanesociety.com and complete an application and I can be yours.
Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, large trash bags, kid plastic pools, paper towels, bleach, Dawn, volunteers, fosters, adopters
HSHS NEWS: Next general meeting second Thursday in April, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Flea Market/Silent Auction 8 to 4, Friday & Saturday, April 22 & 23 at Rustic Inn; Drive through rabies clinic April 30, Sugarloaf Baptist Church
