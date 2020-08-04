Adoptable pet of the week

Meet Pete & Roger, brothers, who have been at the Shelter for over a year. They were found behind El Rey’s. Unfortunately, the liter had been on their own for quiet a while. They were extremely hard to catch (just ask Animal Control), covered in fleas, skinny and hardly any hair due to mange. Thanks to the shelter staff and volunteers they were treated and now are beautiful one year old adults looking for a home. They are extremely shy and would take a patient, loving family to bring them around. They’ve come a long way in their young lives and deserve a chance at a better life. Maybe you could be that family or person to provide them with a home of their own.

Please contact davidianne@subbenlink.net for a meet and greet. Adoption fees include spay / neuter, rabies shot and chip. Pete & Roger are ready to go home today. All they need is a chip.

Shelter wish list: As we are still closed to the public, we do need donations of money, dog / cat food, bleach, paper towels, dish soap, sanitizer, etc. Stay safe during this crisis.