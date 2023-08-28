Adoptable Pet of the Week

Apache is a three-year-old Mountain Cur. He had a terrible life before he was rescued and came to us. He’s just as sweet as can be, and very good with children and other dogs. He needs a little leash training. Maybe if a volunteer would spend some time with Apache and work with him, he’d be perfect. He is shy at first, but comes around quickly especially if you pet him or give him a few treats. It doesn’t take long for him to warm up to you. Show him a great family life by adopting him. Go to Heberspringshumane society.com, complete an adoption application. Visiting hours at the shelter are Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Closed Monday and Sunday.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, paper towels, bleach, liquid detergent, toilet paper, disinfectant, dawn, volunteers, fosters, adopters, money for industrial fans.
HSHS NEWS: Monthly General meeting will be held on Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall. We need community support, please attend. We can’t do it alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.