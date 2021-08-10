Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Gus.

 Submitted photo.

Meet Gus. He’s an adorable lab mix puppy who was abandoned along with his litter mates. Aren’t you glad we have a shelter here in Heber Springs taking care of these wonderful animals who end up abandoned or unwanted by humans. Your support and the community support is always appreciated. Stop, that’s another story. Back to adorable Gus who is currently with a wonderful foster family along with his two siblings: Penny and Tasha. All three puppies are friendly, playful and curious. Gus would love to be part of your family. To adopt Gus or one of his sisters go to our website: Heberspringshumanesociety.com and fill out an adoption application. A meet and greet will be arranged. Gus, Penny and Tasha are waiting. THRIFT STORE WISH LIST: The Thrift Store really needs volunteers. We operate M-Sat, 9:30 till 2:30. Pick your time and days. All proceeds go to supporting the shelter’s homeless dogs & cats and paying for their caretakers salaries. Contact Karen at the store 501-362-8555 to volunteer.

