Adoptable Pet of the Week

Gizmo is a two-year-old coonhound-mix. A goofy young guy with lots of love to give to a forever family. He is easy going and loves to smell every thing. Gizmo is friendly, fun and affectionate. You can’t go wrong by adopting him so go to Heber Springshumanesociety.com and he can become a member of your family. Just complete an adoption application for a meet and greet.
Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, paper towels, bleach, toilet paper, Dawn, disinfectant, fly spray, adopters, volunteers, fosters, and monetary donations.
HSHS News: Rabies Clinic Oct. 29, and Flea Market Nov. 4 & 5.
