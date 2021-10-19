Grant

Meet Grant.

My name is Grant. I am a three year-old husky/shepherd mix with the most vibrant blue eyes. Sometimes when I stare at you I look evil but I’m not. I’m a sweetheart who will love you forever. I love attention. I’m leash trained but probably need more training because I’m a strong fellow and get so excited. Yesterday, I heard some of the workers talking and I think someone is interested in me. That would be great. In case that’s true and I get adopted before you can get here, there’s always other wonderful friends of mine who need forever homes. Just to name a few Buck, Lenny, Bevis, Crystal and the list goes on. Go to our website at Heberspringshumanesociety.com and submit an application. Shelter Wish List: Dog /cat food, large storage containers with tops, bleach, copy paper, large and small trash bags, monetary donations, volunteers, fosters and adopters. Don’t forget our Thrift Store totally supports the shelter through our wonderful volunteers and your donations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.