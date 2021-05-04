Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Crystal! She’s a boxer/pitbull mix. She’s a strong young lady who loves everyone and smiles a lot. Crystal needs a home with no other pets because she’s jealous of other pets especially dogs. Right now we are working on leash training. We would love for you to help with that. A great way to get acquainted. She is so excited when she gets out of her kennel she drags you down the hall toward the outside door. She has a loving and loyal nature. To arrange a meet and greet contact us on our website Heberspringshumanesocity.com or call the shelter after noon Tuesdays-Saturdays (501) 362-7322. Shelter wish list: dog/cat food, paper towels, bleach, Dawn dish soap.
