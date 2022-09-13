Adoptable Pet of the Week

My name is Elvis; and I’m the king. I love to beat up other cats.
I am not a nice Elvis. I probably would not be your lap cat either. I do allow a fast rub on top of my head by the shelter’s cat lady, but I must stress that I will and do pick fights and bully other cats.
I was seen hanging with my feet in another cat’s cage whom I hate. Let’s just say it was not nice. Then I went after another cat. Boy, was the cat lady upset with me. It sure was fun until the cat lady caught me.
So it was decided right then and there that I would have to be a barn cat or an only cat. So that’s my status in life. Although I’m named Elvis, I don’t sing. I sure would like to be a barn cat with a round pen as a litter box. (I think that’s a real song). You see how handsome and smart I am. I fooled the cat lady making her think I didn’t want to be a “barn” cat but I really do. To adopt me go to heberspringshumane society.com and complete an application for Elvis. I’ll be waiting.
Shelter Wish List: Purina dog/cat food, paper towels, Dawn, hand disinfectant, detergent, gift cards, volunteers (thrift store & shelter), adopters, monetary donations.
HSHS News: Welcome Amt Tinnin to the board as Shelter Financial Officer, replacing Eileen Wilroy.
