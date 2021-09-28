Remember me? My name’s Buck. I’ve been featured before but I’m still here. I’m a brindle curr mix with a bobbed tail. They say I’m a senior but I think I’m prematurely gray because I’m so active. It’s rumored I may go north on the next bus but it’s cold up there. Crystal, my kennel mate, said she heard that too but there’s nice people up there and they would keep me inside. Nice! Hey did you know I’m going to be at the 5k Paws at the Beach this weekend? This may be your last chance to meet me. Be prepared fill out an application on our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com See you at the races at Sandy Beach, 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2. Also, there’s a general meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

