Adoptable Pet of the Week

Hello, my name is Heidi!! Not Snowball or Snowflake but HEIDI. I think nearly all of white dogs are named “snow” something, but not me. I’m also not deaf like another bad thing that seems to happen to white dogs. So now do you want to meet me? I’m the cutest 10 month old shepherd mix. I came to the shelter as a stray. I love everyone even cats. Well I guess cats are great but I’m so busy playing I don’t pay much attention to them. You have to make the best use of your time while in the office so I play with my toys. I love to play ball with the staff. I’m the prettiest ball of energy you’ll ever meet. I know someone will snatch me up so get your application in by going to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com. I would make a wonderful addition to any family so make an appointment to come see me.
Shelter Wish List: Go to Hshumane5k@gmail.com for info on Paws at Beach 5k/1k.
