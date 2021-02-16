My name is Chase. The reason I know is the shelter manager read it to me from my collar. He did his best to locate my owner from a number also on my collar, but if its a phone number it’s in Texas and rings busy all the time. If a chip it’s not registered. I’ve only been here since December but if I can’t go home, I would love to find another loving family. Can you be my new family?? I’m a young fellow and very good with dogs, cats and people. I do have one bad habit. I growl a little when I’m eating my food. I don’t mean to but so far its worked because no one has tried to steal my food not even the cats. Can you come play with me? I’d love to meet you because I’m sure you’d love me. Just contact davidianne@suddenlink.net for an application. Heber Springs Humane Society Shelter Wish List: Baby it’s cold outside, and we need adopters and/or fosters to take us to a warm home. PLEASE.
Adoptable Pet of the Week
