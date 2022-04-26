Adoptable Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Rexi, just peeking in the Back window of the shelter trying to get someone’s attention. I want outta here. I deserve a home. Please just come get me. I’m only an 8 month old puppy, please, please, please. Just go to heberspringshumanesociety.com fill out an application and I can be yours.
HSHS NEWS: The flea market/silent auction was a big success and we want to thank everyone for their help, with a special thanks you to Karen Ronquest and Dianne Jones for organizing this event. Don’t forget the drive through rabies clinic Saturday at Sugarloaf Baptist Church.
