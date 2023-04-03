Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Max. He is a handsome two-year-old hound mix, who loves to get involved in daily life. Max came from a neglectful situation, and he can’t wait to have a loving home. He loves to zoom around the dog park and you would never know that he has a lame foot. Don’t let that bother you, it never bothers him. He’s been Vet checked and does not need any medical attention. Please save Max from shelter life and he will save you right back by giving you all the love possible. Who knows he may save your life one day. He needs a fenced-in yard and lots of attention and he will return it two-fold. To adopt Max go to heberspringshumanesociety.com complete an adoption application and Max can be yours.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog and cat food, bleach, Dawn liquid detergent, disinfectant, trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels, volunteers, fosters and adopters.
HSHS NEWS: General Meeting Thursday, April 13, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Voting for new board member. We have two candidates. Anyone interested in Board membership should apply at meeting. Drive through rabies clinic schedule for April 29.
