Blue

Meet Blue.

“Hi, my name is Blue and I’ve been featured as pet of week before but I’m still at the shelter. I’m a good boy! They feed me well, but I’ve put on a few pounds. I need more exercise. Help!” Poor Blue has been here since November of 2019. He’s a beautiful dog and deserves a home of his own. As a 3-year-old, blue heeler-mix he needs a “job” on a farm or a very active owner who hikes, bikes, etc. He’s a strong, active boy and needs to run off a few pounds. He gets along great with people, but not so much other dogs. Blue was brought in as a stray almost two years ago and only has one eye, but not a problem because he loves to run and play. His favorite is playing fetch. He’s high energy and doesn’t belong in a shelter. Hopefully someone out there will adopt or foster this handsome fellow. For a meet and greet go to our website heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application. Blue will be a great companion to someone who wants to make a difference in a dog’s life. Blue is waiting on you. Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, hand sanitizer, adopters, fosters, volunteers

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.