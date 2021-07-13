“Hi, my name is Blue and I’ve been featured as pet of week before but I’m still at the shelter. I’m a good boy! They feed me well, but I’ve put on a few pounds. I need more exercise. Help!” Poor Blue has been here since November of 2019. He’s a beautiful dog and deserves a home of his own. As a 3-year-old, blue heeler-mix he needs a “job” on a farm or a very active owner who hikes, bikes, etc. He’s a strong, active boy and needs to run off a few pounds. He gets along great with people, but not so much other dogs. Blue was brought in as a stray almost two years ago and only has one eye, but not a problem because he loves to run and play. His favorite is playing fetch. He’s high energy and doesn’t belong in a shelter. Hopefully someone out there will adopt or foster this handsome fellow. For a meet and greet go to our website heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application. Blue will be a great companion to someone who wants to make a difference in a dog’s life. Blue is waiting on you. Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, hand sanitizer, adopters, fosters, volunteers
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Search warrant in Bee Branch find stolen ATV, truck, 17 firearms
- Warrant issued for suspect in hit and run
- Babb bonds out, meth abounds
- June bust nets three
- Judsonia man, 44, charged with assaulting three girls under age 12
- Holmes set to retire as County Judge
- Locals react to Holmes announcement
- Quorum Court to meet Thursday
- Brown announces re-election bid
- See you later...alligator
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
84°
Sunny
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 91°
- Heat Index: 91°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 84°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:04:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:23:42 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Sunshine and a few clouds. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.