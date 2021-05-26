Adoptable Pet of the Week

My name is Buck. I’m a senior, brindle colored, curr mix with the cutest bob-tail. I am active and have premature grey hair so i am younger than you might think. I get along with everyone including my 4 legged friends. I’m finishing up my heartworm treatment so I will be available for adoption soon. I also walk on a leash and would love for you to come visit and take me for a walk. I’ve been here for 9 months and would love my own place. You can arrange a meet and greet just go to our website: hebersprings humanesocity.com for an application. SHELTER WISH LIST: dog/cat food, trash bags, bleach, Dawn dish soap, paper towels, adopters, volunteers, fosters. Mark your calendar for our 5k/1k Paws at the Beach scheduled for October 2, at Sandy Beach.
