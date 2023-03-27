Adoptable Pet of the Week

Hi there, it’s Taffy, again! And I’m still waiting for a loving home. So far, everyone just walks by me but I’m a pretty little girl. I’m about two years old. An orange tabby cat that is a sweetheart but a bit shy. I was found with eight kittens. I’ve been a wonderful mother and now my kittens are all adopted. I’m lonely!
I like to be petted but not picked up. But I love taking walks close to my person. Taffy enjoys her food and sitting in the window looking at the world go by. She is litter box trained and will make a very nice companion that will love you forever. Show Taffy the love she deserves and adopt her today. If you would like to have a meet and greet with Taffy, please visit the shelter website at Heberspringshumane society.com, complete an adoption application and a meet and greet will be arranged.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, paper towels, Dawn, toilet paper, large trash bags.
HSHS NEWS: General Meeting second Thursday each month at City Hall, 5:30 p.m. We will be voting on a new board member. We have two candidates so far.
