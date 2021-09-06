My name is Lonnie. I’m a two-year old very handsome shepherd mix looking for a home. I was brought to the shelter by the sheriff’s department. This turned out to be a good thing because I thought I was going to jail. Well I guess it’s sorta like jail but a lot better than where I was. I’m not abused or neglected here. They even tell me I’ll find a perfect home someday. That makes me happy! I’m strong, calm and walk well on a leash but I don’t like all dogs. I guess I’m a little picky but I could adjust unless you only want a one dog family. Can you make my wish come true and adopt me. To arrange a meet and greet with this young man complete an application on our website Heberspringshumanesocity.com LONNIE needs a forever home.
Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, paper towels, copy paper, Dawn, hand sanitizer, trash bags (big & tall), bleach, detergent, money donations, volunteers, adopters, fosters
