Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Star. A female, lab mix that loves attention and is good with other dogs. She likes to play and picks up commands easily. She’s only two-years old and a happy girl who loves attention. She just wants some tender, loving care and in return for her affection and devotion. Star likes to run and play, but would love to snuggle up with you at the end of the day. She also has a reduced adoption fee which certainly makes her a bargain. Please consider Star as your next pet by going to Hebersprings humanesociety.com and complete an application to adopt, Star.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, liquid detergent, bleach, large trash bags, fosters, volunteers, adopters and monetary donations are always welcome.
HSHS: Next general meeting second Thursday in June at City Hall, 5:30 p.m., Dog adoption event at First Security Bank this Saturday. See you at Springfest.
