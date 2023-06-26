Adoptable Pet of the Week

My name is Spencer. I’m the sweetest cat ever. I’m also the most handsome boy at the shelter. My opinion! I love attention! I would like a home with a big family so I can get lots of attention. I’m a very happy cat but need to have a family of my own. I am very handsome with a beautiful coat and the most beautiful blue eyes. I know my name and can be vocal if you stop by and say “Hello.” Not that age should matter, but they say I’m 5 or 6. I’m just a happy little guy looking for a family to love. To adopt me and take me home to the good life go to heberspringshumane society.com and fill out an application. My adoption fee is $60.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, liquid detergent, bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, money to help with medical needs of rescued 22 dogs, fosters, volunteers and adopters.
HSHS NEWS: Thank you for all the helped with the 22 starving dogs. We appreciate our community for stepping up to help.
NEXT GENERAL MEETING: Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Everyone welcome. Lots to discuss.
