Adoptable Pet of the Week

Willie’s my name. Independence is my game. I’m a sweet cat but an independent one. I’ve been at the shelter since my person died last year. He and I got along great. He did his thing and I did mine. Perfect relationship and I miss him very much. Just two guys in our house keeping each other company while he did his thing and I did mine. I would love to find that person again. I’m not a fan of dogs but most other cats are fine. A dog beat me up, so please no dogs. I don’t particularly care about being picked up or petted but maybe I could adjust. I’m only three years old, a big boy with beautiful fur. If you are looking for company from an independent cat you are my person. Go to heberspringshumane society.com and complete an adoption application. I’m looking forward to meeting you.
HSHS WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, liquid detergent, disinfectant, trash bags, paper towels (lots), kiddy pools, fosters, volunteers, adopters, money to buy medicine.
NEWS: We need more members! Membership fees are reasonable and tax deductible. Example: over 50 is only $10, family $25, Etc. Benefits: You support a great animal organization through your yearly dues, you are eligible to vote at our meetings, and who doesn’t want to support homeless animals in our community. It takes a village. Get an application from Thrift Store or Shelter.
