Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Heidi....again.
She’s now an 11 month old shepherd mix maybe with some Dalmatian. She’s white but her spots are on her ears. She came to us as a stray but she loves everybody including, cats. Heidi is a delightful ball of energy and loves to play ball with the staff. She also enjoys playing with toys entertaining herself. We can’t believe she’s still here. She would make such a wonderful companion for any family. For a meet and greet go to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and fill out an adoption application. Heidi is young, smart, playful and so pretty. She’s a great dog for any family.
Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, small fleece blankets, towels. Bleach, copy paper, Dawn, volunteers, fosters, adopters, and monetary donations.
