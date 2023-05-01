Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Ringo a two and a half year old pitty mix. Ringo loves to play in the water and gets along with everybody. He’s very smart and would make a great companion for an active family. He’s a handsome boy who loves to play in the wading pool and run with his favorite four-legged friends. All he wants is a family of his own and out of the shelter. He’s been here well over a year. Ringo is leashed trained and well mannered. If you would like to adopt Ringo go to hebersprings humanesociety.com and complete an application. By the way , His adoption fee has been reduced. Everyone loves a deal.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, liquid detergent, disinfectant, kiddie pools, large/med trash bags, volunteers, fosters, adopters and money is always nice.
HSHS NEWS: Next general meeting will be the second Thursday in May at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The drive-through rabies clinic Saturday was a big success. The next one will be in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.