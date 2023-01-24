Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Ronnie. Mr. Ronnie is a three-year-old Jack Russell mix just waiting for a home. He loves attention and gives the same to everyone. He was brought to us from an abusive situation, but it doesn’t seem to have affected his love of people and other dogs. He’s full of energy and needs a backyard to play in. He would make a great companion for any family. He can be independent and seems to be very smart. He loves to run, play, explore, and just enjoy life. Ronnie would love to be part of your family. He also has the cutest little knob tail and wags it often. To adopt Ronnie put in an application at Heberspringshumanesociety.com. A meet and greet will be arranged and you will have a wonderful companion.
Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, detergent, paper towels, bleach, toilet paper, extra large & large trash bags, black ink HP 76, fosters, volunteers, adopters and could always use money.
HSHS NEWS: Ruth Gray is stepping down as Thrift Store Manager due to family medical issues, but she will still be helping when she can. She has been replaced by Claudine Schofer who was Ruth’s assistant. Welcome Claudine!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.