“Hi, my name is Roger! I need a lot of help getting out of the shelter because I am very very shy. I was living in a dumpster when I was brought to the shelter as a puppy. Now I’m 2 and I’ve been told I’m very handsome and I agree.” Roger has definitely been here too long. He is so shy and unsure of people, he hides outside in the back of his kennel. This doesn’t help him show very well when all the other dogs are barking, “pick me! pick me!” and Roger can’t be seen anywhere. There IS hope for Roger if someone would volunteer to spend some time with him before adopting. Once he gets to know you, he becomes a very loving & playful boy. He wants his own person to protect and love without competition from others. He loves to play outside especially in water, but Roger also loves to hang inside on the couch. Please save Roger and he will save you right back. Please go to our web site heberspringshumanesociety.com for an application and an appointment will be arranged. You won’t regret saving Roger. He is a wonderful companion and a very handsome guy. SHELTER NEWS: A general meeting will be held at 4:00 pm on August 5 at Community Center followed by a 5:30 board meeting. Members & non-members are welcome to the general meeting & the main topic will be our upcoming 5k/1k Paws at the Beach. This will be the beginning of our monthly meetings since COVID.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Warrant issued for suspect in hit and run
- Hutchinson to speak in Heber Springs next week
- Search warrant in Bee Branch find stolen ATV, truck, 17 firearms
- Holmes set to retire as County Judge
- Brown announces re-election bid
- Babb bonds out, meth abounds
- City to add cruiser, two positions to police department
- Cattlemen's tradeshow scheduled in Hot Springs
- Old Soldier's Reunion set Aug.5-7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
69°
Sunny
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:08:34 AM
- Sunset: 08:20:14 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.