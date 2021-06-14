Meet Bubba! He’s the sweetest of the sweetest puppy you will ever meet and is looking for his forever home. He’s a 6-month-old shepherd mix that loves to play and cuddle with people. Bubba is very smart and learns new things quickly. Right now he’s being trained to walk on a leash. Can you pick Bubba as your new family pet. To arrange a meet and greet go to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application. Bubba is waiting for you. Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, kiddie pools, bleach, paper towels, dawn detergent, fosters, adopters, volunteers NEWS: Paws at the Beach 5k/1k meeting June 17, 5:30 pm, Community Center. Every one invited.
- Half million bond for Shirley man
- Trauma season: Why summer is no vacation for first-responders
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- New bridge for Big Creek
- Birdges hired as next Panther baseball coach
- Freedom Fest planned for July 2-3
- Fairfield Bay EMS operations resume
- Conway woman wins 2021 Mrs. Arkansas title
- Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival
