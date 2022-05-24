Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Charlotte.

This is Charlotte a very sweet cat who came to us weak and malnourished with a bullet wound. Charlotte is being treated and will be up for adoption soon. Her vet bill so far is $500. If anyone could help it would be greatly appreciated. You couldn’t go wrong adopting this beautiful, sweet cat who has gone through so much. Go to heber springshumanesociety.com, complete an application, and an appointment to meet sweet Charlotte will be arranged. She’s anxious to purr in a forever lap. Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, copy paper, Dawn, puppy pads, bleach, large trash bags, volunteers, adopters, fosters, monetary donations. HSHS News: The next general meeting with 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at city hall. We have these meetings to keep the community informed and up-to-date on what we do, please join us.

