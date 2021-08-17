Marsha needs a second chance at happiness. She’s a three year-old pitt/lab mix. She came to the shelter as a five-month old puppy living behind a restaurant dumpster. She and her siblings spent their first five months fending for themselves just to stay alive. She came to the shelter in May of 2019 so basically she’s grown up here.
She desperately needs a home with a very patient individual or family with no children or other pets. Marsha spent some time in a foster home with other pets and was doing great until she became jealous of the smaller pet and a fight ensued. The outcome was tragic. If no one comes forward to give Marsha a second chance, her future doesn’t look good.
Living in a 4’x4’ kennel is not a good life for any dog. Because of her extreme shyness and jealous attitude she is very difficult to place so we will waive the adoption fee for the right person. She’s spayed and up to date on her shots and with the right person can become a great pet. If you are that person maybe you could come visit with her at the shelter and get to know her. Go to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and fill out an application.
The Humane Society Thrift Store needs volunteers. It was unable to open one day last week. If you can volunteer one day or more contact Karen at the stor or call her at (501) 362-8555. All proceeds from the thrift store go to benefit the shelter.
