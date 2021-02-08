Adoptable Pet of the Week

Everybody loves “puppy” breath and the HSHS has two of the cutest 4 month old lab mixes named Sarge and Scout. One has a short tail and the other a long tail which is about the only way you can tell them apart. They are both black males and love to play as most puppies do. They are looking for a forever home to grow up in, with a family who enjoys playing with them. Maybe teaching them to bring the ball back (they already know how to chase it). They don’t have to go together but you might think about “doubling the fun” or is that “double the trouble.” At any rate, how could you go wrong with one of these cute puppies. Either one could became a faithful member of your family with a little training on your part. Their breed is one of the most poplar breeds because of their sweet disposition and loving nature. Can you make one of these beauties a member of your family? If interested contact davidianne@suddenlink.net for a meet and greet. We also have a number of other dogs you might want to see. Joseph has been adopted but Red, Chase, Blue, Little Bit are still hoping to find their forever home.
Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, bleach, dawn soap, paper towels, gift cards to buy office supplies, cleaning supplies and of course, volunteers, foster families, adopters, dog walkers and monetary donations. Anything would be greatly appreciated in this epidemic. Stay safe and wear your masks!
