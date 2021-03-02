Meet Little Bit ... he’s a 5- or 6-year-old beagle mix who has been at the shelter for almost a year. He’s a real cutie but on the shy side. One of our volunteers is working with him on leash training and he’s doing great. In fact his personality is beginning to show through his shyness. Little Bit is a small dog and would make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a great pet. He gets along with dogs, cats and people. We are not sure about small children but beagles are known for being the total package. Little Bit would love to meet you! An appointment can be arranged by contacting davidianne@suddenlink.net. Shelter wish list: We wish to thank each of you for supporting us through the snow and freezing weather and a special thanks to those who shopped, donated and volunteered at the Thrift Store when it was able to reopen. We hope you and yours are back to normal. Be safe and wear your mask.
Adoptable Pet of the Week
